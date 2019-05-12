|
John Anthony Sinopoli of Mount Holly passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was 55.
John was born and raised in Mount Holly. He graduated from Rancocas Valley Regional High School in 1981. He was totally devoted to his mother, Frances Sinopoli, and lived with her until her passing in March 2015.
He enjoyed collecting Hot Wheel Cars, posting funny stories on Facebook and other media. He had many true friends who, along with his family, loved him very much.
John is survived by his siblings, Mary Powell, Nicholas V. Sinopoli, and Jane Stratton, and his nephews and nieces and their children, James Powell Jr., Victor Powell, Stephen Powell, Buffy Turner, Michelle O'Malley, Nicholas E. Sosa, and Therese Sinopoli.
Friends may gather from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Sacred Heart Church, 260 High St., Mount Holly. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the Church. Burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hainesport will follow. All are welcome to extend their loving memories of John and to share photos of good times.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 12, 2019