John Carlisle Pickard
John Carlisle Pickard, passed into the arms of his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, on August 7, 2020 at home after suffering a year-long battle with medullary thyroid cancer. He was 88.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ruth (Conner) Pickard; his four children, Donna (David)Westcoat, Carol (Sid) Roberts, William (Terry) Pickard and Lisa (Joseph) Aiello, fourteen grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren (one more on the way). He was known as Carlisle to his friends and family; Poppop to his grandchildren and great grandchildren and (Uncle) Pick to his sisters and brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

Carlisle served early in his life on the Vincent Fire Department and in the Army National Guard. But his vocation and passion was to be a carpenter. After working all week long as a Union carpenter, he spent nights, weekends and vacations helping to build and repair homes for his family members and anyone who needed his help; and he helped to build church buildings in N.J., North Carolina and in Central and South America. Carlisle was a member of Shawnee Baptist Church, where he served for over 40 years. Carlisle enjoyed traveling, eating out, and people. He could always be called on to help. He will be greatly missed by a lot of those people.

The funeral service will be private, but a memorial service at Shawnee Baptist Church will be planned at a later date.

Perinchief Chapels

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
