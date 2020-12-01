1/1
John Carnovsky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Carnovsky
John Carnovsky, 77, of Cinnaminson, NJ, passed away suddenly on November 29, 2020.
Loving husband to Patricia Carnovsky (nee McLeod) for over 51 years. Dear father to John Kenneth Carnovsky (Alisia) and Stephen Andrew Carnovsky (Diane). Grandfather to Ryan, Carolyn, Kristen and Wesley. Great grandfather to Tristan, James, Declan and Gavin. Brother to Robert Carnovsky and Mary Ann Targonsky and the late Charles Carnovsky.
John was a proud member of the VFW, DAV, The American Legion, and the Knights of Columbus, Queen of Peace Council in Hainesport, and The John Tatham Assembly, 4th degree. John served in the US Army from 1965-1966 in the Vietnam War, 100% combat wounded, receiving The Purple Heart and The Bronze Star.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, December 4th from 8am to 10am at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 North. His funeral Mass will follow at 10:30am at St. Charles Borromeo in Cinnaminson. Gathering restrictions and social distancing measures are in effect. Facial coverings are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, www.garysinisefoundation.org or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, tunnel2towers.org.
To share your favorite memories of John, please visit Givnish.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved