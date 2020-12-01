John Carnovsky
John Carnovsky, 77, of Cinnaminson, NJ, passed away suddenly on November 29, 2020.
Loving husband to Patricia Carnovsky (nee McLeod) for over 51 years. Dear father to John Kenneth Carnovsky (Alisia) and Stephen Andrew Carnovsky (Diane). Grandfather to Ryan, Carolyn, Kristen and Wesley. Great grandfather to Tristan, James, Declan and Gavin. Brother to Robert Carnovsky and Mary Ann Targonsky and the late Charles Carnovsky.
John was a proud member of the VFW, DAV, The American Legion, and the Knights of Columbus, Queen of Peace Council in Hainesport, and The John Tatham Assembly, 4th degree. John served in the US Army from 1965-1966 in the Vietnam War, 100% combat wounded, receiving The Purple Heart and The Bronze Star.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, December 4th from 8am to 10am at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 North. His funeral Mass will follow at 10:30am at St. Charles Borromeo in Cinnaminson. Gathering restrictions and social distancing measures are in effect. Facial coverings are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, www.garysinisefoundation.org
or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, tunnel2towers.org
.
To share your favorite memories of John, please visit Givnish.com
.