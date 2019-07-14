|
John "Jack" Clyde of Marlton, N.J., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was 76.
Born in Burlington Township, N.J., the son of the late John P. and Mazie V. Clyde, and resided in Marlton, N.J., since 1986. Before retiring, he was employed by Colorite Polymers in Burlington, N.J.
He is in eternal rest with his second wife, Sandra Lee Clyde; his brother, Keith J. Clyde; and two sisters, Kathy and Debbie Clyde.
Jack was the loving husband of Judy A. (Neher) of Marlton, N.J., and the loving father of Jennifer Clyde of Marlton, N.J., Robert Clyde (Chris) of Reading, Pa., Tommy Clyde (Traci) of Burlington, N.J., Jacqui Ortiz (Jose) of Hammonton, N.J., James Clyde (Amy) of Medford, N.J., and Jodi Howard (Sean) of Hamilton, N.J. He is also survived by his two sisters, Bonnie Eckman of Burlington Township, N.J., and Ruth Ann Zingaro (Dan) of Burlington Township, N.J., and also 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Road, Medford, N.J., and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Orthodox Church of the Holy Cross, 11 Wilkins Station Road in Medford, N.J., where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Pemberton, N.J.
Contributions may be made in his name to the , 1160 US Hwy. 22, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
