Home

POWERED BY

Services
MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
Resources
More Obituaries for John McCann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. McCann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John D. McCann Obituary
John D. McCann of Medford, N.J. passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was 88.

Born in Gloucester, N.J., John resided in Medford for the last 55 years. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving during the Korean War.

He retired from Lockheed Martin in Moorestown, N.J. after many years of service, including several with RCA.

John was a parishioner at St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church in Medford, and was active with their Holy Name Society. He was an avid runner and belonged to the Pinelands Striders. John loved walking, reading and being on the internet with his iPad.

Father of the late Lisa (McCann) Mitchell, he is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Dottie (Bleja) McCann; his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Nancy McCann; several nieces and nephews including Carol DiGilio and Norman McCloud; and close friends, Karen Alecxih and Kim O'Brien.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date.

Mathis Funeral Home,

Medford

www.mathisfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -