John David Jonassen of Palmyra passed away June 16, 2019. He was 79.
A lifelong resident of Palmyra, John was a car enthusiast, loved animals and sports and was a member of Antique Outboard Motor Club. He also served proudly in the U.S. Army Special Forces unit as well as the Army Reserve.
John is survived by his close friends, Judith Koehler, Dennis Yost and Teddy Kendig.
A viewing for John will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, with a funeral service at 11 a.m., all at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St. Riverton, NJ 08077. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd. Voorhees, NJ 08043
Condolences may be shared with the family at the web site listed below.
Weber Funeral Home,
Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 19, 2019