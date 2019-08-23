|
After a three-year long and courageous battle against cancer, John Doherty of Delran, N.J. drew his final breath and rested at the young age of 61. He was surrounded by his five children and loving wife. It was his final request.
John was born Aug. 17, 1958 at our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden, N.J. He grew up in Palmyra and was one of four siblings: Gene, Celene Talarico (Vince), Arlene Johnson (Mike). He was the second son of Harry and "Sis" Doherty, who had emigrated from Ireland to the U.S. and their first child to be born in the States.
John was always proud of his Irish heritage. As a young lad, he loved baseball and played many little league games at the Riverton Park stadium. He loved playing third base and during many games was brought in as the relief pitcher to close out the game. Never one to boast or brag; he just did what he had to do. It was how he lived his life, never drawing attention to himself.
He attended Sacred Heart School in Riverton where he served as an altar boy for years. He went to Palmyra High School where he played baseball and golf. John loved his rounds of golf. He taught himself to play golf with borrowed clubs from a family friend and a book by Jack Nicklaus. When John decided to do something, he was all in, 100%. He always believed in giving his best and not holding back. He continued his education at Monmouth University where he competed on the golf team and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting.
He started working at RCA Corporation in Cherry Hill. Barb Vennell, a close family friend, helped him get his first accounting job there. This is where he met his wife, Mary (Horan). Mary knew instantly that she had met the love of her life. They were engaged six months later and married on Sept. 24, 1983. They enjoyed playing on softball and volleyball teams at RCA, where they shared many fun times with a great group of coworkers.
They moved to Delran on July 1, 1987, where they bought a house with a sprawling backyard. John looked at the yard and said, "What a great yard for kids." Their family grew in size and love. Their five children gave them so much joy and love. That yard became the hub for neighborhood soccer games, softball games, baseball catches, dance shows, occasional golf practice with whiffle balls, many barbecues and birthday parties with their extended family. Every year John planted a garden. He loved being able to pick tomatoes fresh during the summer. He took such pride in cutting his lawn with his tractor and keeping the yard looking good.
John loved being part of any activity his children did, from baseball and soccer games to school plays. It didn't matter what it was, he loved watching his kids. He never missed an event. He loved sitting on the sidelines, never saying a word and just admiring his children play. He never wanted anyone to know which kid was his. He wanted their performance to be theirs. He would give gentle suggestions later but always with encouragement. He loved following the DHS Boys Soccer, DHS Girls Soccer, DHS Field Hockey, Drexel Ultimate Frisbee, and Rowan Men's Soccer.
He worked at RCA, which eventually became Lockheed Martin, for 37 years until his division was sold off to Leidos. He was respected at work for his dedication. During his three year illness and chemotherapy treatment, he never took a sick day. He used his vacation time for his treatment days.
John's greatest joy was spending time with his family. Family was everything to him. There was nothing that the Doherty 7 couldn't do. He was our talisman. We are devastated, but his legacy lives on in each of his children.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, and their five children, Erin Gupta (Neil), Meghan Kelly (Ryan), Brian, Shane, and Brigid; Auntie Kay Boyle of Quigleys Point, Ireland; Unk Doherty of Leiter, Ireland; his siblings and many nieces and nephews, along with cousins in Ireland, Australia, and England.
Viewing will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, both at Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Sacred Heart Church, 4th and Linden Ave., Riverton. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Riverside.
In lieu of flowers, in remembrance donations can be made in John's name to Samaritan Hospice, Sacred Heart Church in Riverton, where John ushered the 4:30 Mass with his father for many years, and Get Your Rear in Gear Philadelphia.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 23, 2019