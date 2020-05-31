John E. Dallen Sr. of Cinnaminson, N.J. passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was 65.
John was born and raised in Philadelphia and had resided in Cinnaminson for the past 14 years. He enjoyed golf and horse racing.
John is survived by his loving wife, Deborah (McConway), his devoted children, John Jr. (Erica) and Kellianne Hawkins (Timothy), and his mother-in-law, Elizabeth F. Smith. He was the beloved Poppop to Ethan, Ava-Grace, Noah, Owen and Harper, and is also survived by his brothers-in-law, extended family and many friends.
Due to current social distancing measures, services and entombment at Lakeview Memorial Park will be held privately.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to AWA of N.J., 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043, or to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org.
Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Weber Funeral Home,
112 Broad St.
Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
John was born and raised in Philadelphia and had resided in Cinnaminson for the past 14 years. He enjoyed golf and horse racing.
John is survived by his loving wife, Deborah (McConway), his devoted children, John Jr. (Erica) and Kellianne Hawkins (Timothy), and his mother-in-law, Elizabeth F. Smith. He was the beloved Poppop to Ethan, Ava-Grace, Noah, Owen and Harper, and is also survived by his brothers-in-law, extended family and many friends.
Due to current social distancing measures, services and entombment at Lakeview Memorial Park will be held privately.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to AWA of N.J., 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043, or to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org.
Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Weber Funeral Home,
112 Broad St.
Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 31, 2020.