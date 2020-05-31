John E. Dallen Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John E. Dallen Sr. of Cinnaminson, N.J. passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was 65.

John was born and raised in Philadelphia and had resided in Cinnaminson for the past 14 years. He enjoyed golf and horse racing.

John is survived by his loving wife, Deborah (McConway), his devoted children, John Jr. (Erica) and Kellianne Hawkins (Timothy), and his mother-in-law, Elizabeth F. Smith. He was the beloved Poppop to Ethan, Ava-Grace, Noah, Owen and Harper, and is also survived by his brothers-in-law, extended family and many friends.

Due to current social distancing measures, services and entombment at Lakeview Memorial Park will be held privately.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to AWA of N.J., 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043, or to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org.

Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Weber Funeral Home,

112 Broad St.

Riverton

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved