John F. Grigaitis Jr. of Willingboro, formerly of Burlington Township, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his residence.Born in the Mehlville neighborhood of Burlington City, John was a graduate of Burlington City High School, Class of 1960. He served his country as a member of the National Guard.He worked for the Hercules Co. in Burlington Township for 10 years. He then worked for and retired from the Masonic Home of New Jersey in Burlington Township. After retirement, John continued his service there as a volunteer for many more years.His greatest joy was his 58 years of volunteer service in the Burlington Township Fire Dept., specifically at Beverly Road Fire Co. #2 – Home of the Blue Goose. He was a life member of the Burlington Township Relief Association, an exempt member of the Burlington Township Fire Department, a life member of the Burlington City Exempt Association, and a life member of the Burlington County Firefighters Association. John also served as a member of the fire police for both Burlington Township and the County of Burlington.He was preceded in death by his parents, John F. Sr. and Mary (Bush) Grigaitis, his sister, Barbara Napier, and brother, George Grigaitis.He also was preceded in death by his nephews, Tommy and Bruce Napier and Tom VanSciver.He leaves behind his loving wife, Susan and her son, John Marshall Jr., loving nieces, Donna VanSciver, Patsy Pinto (Billy), and Jenny Napier, his nephew, Ryan Napier, as well as numerous great nieces and nephews, many extended family members and many great friends.A walkthrough viewing for John will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington. A graveside service will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, Rt. 130, Cinnaminson. Proper face covering must be worn while in the funeral home.Memorial contributions made to either the Beverly Road Fire Co., 1001 Beverly Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016 or to St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 223 E. Union St., Burlington, NJ 08016 would be appreciated by his family.Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through the funeral home's web site below.Page Funeral Home,Burlington