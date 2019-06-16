|
John Felizzi Jr. of Sun City West, Ariz., formerly of Gypsum, Colo. and Palmyra, N.J., passed away quietly on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Kent County General Hospital in Dover, Del. surrounded by his family.
John graduated with honors from Palmyra High School in 1961, attended the United States Naval Academy, and graduated from LaSalle College in 1967. He served his country as a member of the United States Naval Reserve.
John worked in the entertainment and food and beverage industries across the United States. He worked for Eagle Co., Colorado, and was the owner of Felizzi Enterprises Catering. John's passions were cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles, football, cooking and being a grandparent.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Felizzi, and his father, John Felizzi, originally of Philadelphia, Pa.
Survivors include his son, Michael of Boca Raton, Fla., his spouse, Heather, and their daughter, Mia; and his daughter, Francine of Smyrna, Del., her spouse, Keith, and their daughters, Cheyenne and Raven. Also surviving are his brothers, James of Garner, N.C., his spouse, Ann, and their daughters, Christine and Laura, and Marc of Wilmington, Del., his spouse, Lisa, and their sons, Christopher and Carter.
A memorial service is pending.
The family requests that any donations be made in his name to Delaware Hospice at www.delawarehospice.org/donate.
Published in Burlington County Times on June 16, 2019