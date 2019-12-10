|
|
John F. Brenner of Willingboro, N.J. passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the age of 55.
John is survived by his wife, Michelle, to whom he was married for 32 years. He was a loving dad to his children, Stephanie, John Alexander, Nicholas, and Sarah, and the very proud grandfather of James, Killian, Ronan, Oakley, Ethan, and Kairi. He also had a very soft spot, and was loved by many family pets.
John was born Oct. 19, 1964 to Jeanne and Kurt Brenner, both deceased. He was the sixth of seven children, and is survived by his sisters, Loraine and Carolyn, and brothers, Kurt, David, and Andrew. He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul.
He graduated from Rancocas Valley High School in 1982 and spent his entire career in the construction industry.
A visitation for family and friends is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly, with a brief Liturgical service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in John's name can be made to the Burlington County Animal Shelter in Westampton, N.J., or to the American Red Cross.
Condolences may be sent to the family at 6 Hancock La., Willingboro, NJ 08046.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 10, 2019