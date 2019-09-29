|
|
John G. Adams , age 87 years, of Browns Mills, passed away September 25, 2019 at home with his family by his side.
He was native of Attawaugan, Ct., and was a resident of Browns Mills for many years. He was a former Coach for the Pemberton Twp. Little League and was an avid sports enthusiast. John especially loved the Boston Red Sox and the Dallas Cowboys.
He served honorably in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict.
He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy R. Adams who passed away 6 months ago to the day.
Beloved father of Lorie Fantauzzi & husband Danny, Sharon Adams, and Scott MacPherson, Cole Adams & Cathy Brown, John Adams II & wife Kathy and Craig Adams, awesome Grand "POP" of Danny, Brian (Janeen), Nicole (Eric), Jason (Jenn), Alysia, Shannon, Dylan, Ashley, Justin, & Claire, and Great Grandpop of 13, brother in law of Roy Hammond & his late wife Marie and Marcia Lipschultz & husband Henry and uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends of John's family are invited to his viewing and visitation 12 Noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday ,Oct. 1st, 2019 at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton Borough where his Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m.
Interment immediately following at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Pemberton Twp.
The Lankenau Funeral Home,
31 Elizabeth St.,
Pemberton Borough.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 29, 2019