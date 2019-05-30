|
John G. Grace passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at his residence in Delran surrounded by his family. He was 93.
Born in Philadelphia, Jack was a resident of Delran and formerly of Palmyra.
He was the beloved husband for 69 years to Alma (Dooley), and the loving father of Barbara Grace, Jack (Elaine), Kathy Walz (Ed), James (Kelly), Diane Jakubowski (Paul), Anita Urian (Steve), and the late Michael Grace. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and three great grandchildren, two siblings, Robert Crehen and Barbara Markward, and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Jack received his B.A. from La Salle University. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. Jack was employed at PF Collier in Delran.
He was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph's Council 1984, Palmyra, N.J.
Jack enjoyed golfing, the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles, and especially spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North. His Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at the Resurrection Parish, Church of the Holy Name, Delran. Interment with military honors will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association at jeffersonhealthbraintumor.com.
