John G. Whitbeck passed away peacefully May 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 68.
Born in Nancy, France, John was a former longtime resident of Beverly, moving to Willingboro five years ago. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of SP4. He was employed for many years as a truck driver for the Winzinger Corp., Hainesport.
He enjoyed his football, even though he rooted for the Dallas Cowboys.
He was the beloved son of Marcelle McMullin; devoted father of Michelle Vazquez (Ruben), Frank Rocco (Elena), Crystal Kozup (Brian) and the late Kenny Rocco; loving grandfather of Giana, Domiella, Angelea, Brittany, Anesa, Jada, Gionni, Junior and Frankie Jr.; dear brother of Alan Whitbeck and the late Patrick Whitbeck; brother-in-law of Michelle Whitbeck; and uncle of Julia Whitbeck.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside. Service is at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Chadwick Memorial Home,
Riverside
www.chadwickmemorialhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 5, 2019