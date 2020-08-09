John Glass

He turned his 50 x 100 backyard into a miniature Longwood Gardens: waterfall, flowers, perfect grass. He could make anything grow. John was no stranger to a good time: seems he could strike up a conversation just about anywhere.



Retirement found him doing a little travelling with his wife: everywhere from Hawaii to Greece to Alaska to Disney. His favorite trip was cross country on a train. As a parent he may have been on the strict side. No was his standard answer but he had a ball with his son on Indian Guides for many years. And he raised quality children: John bragged about his kids all the time, just never to them. Earlier years saw him serving our nation in the Air Force and later worked with the Department of Defense in Naval Aviation supply. He was the two time past Grand Knight and 4th degree with the Delran Knights of Columbus Council 1436.



He'd meet a pretty girl named Carol who was sitting with her parents at a table in a restaurant. Nuptials followed shortly after. John and the late Carol were blessed with children: Diane (Richard) Biglin and Jack (Cary), and later by four grandchildren. He is survived by his siblings, Betty Lou Stetson, Charlotte Warnick, Richard "Dick" Glass



Come celebrate 83 years on Tuesday 9 to 10 a.m. at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. at Jesus Good Shepherd, St Joseph'ss site, Beverly. Interment Monument Cemetery.



Sweeney Funeral Home



Riverside N.J.



