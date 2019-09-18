|
John Grimaldi, a resident of Mount Laurel, N.J., passed away in early morn of Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the age of 93. In passing, he joined his loving wife, Anna Maria.
Born and raised as Giacchino or Jack in his youth, within the turbulent Italian Quarter of Federal Hill in Providence, Rhode Island, Jack was Giuseppe and Rosa's 12th of 13 siblings. He was the Last of his Clan to Pass - the Last of the Mohigans. He made his home in South Jersey for 45 years (also at Willingboro), after retiring from the U.S. Army.
John served in the Pacific during World War II, seeing action in Okinawa and later in Korea. He re-enlisted to serve in Europe during the Marshall Plan initiative of Europe. With three other enlisted men and one officer, they left Salzburg, Austria on a mission to reconnoiter the establishment of Camp Darby between Livorno and Pisa, Italy.
He later served as a ROTC instructor at Bowdoin College in Maine. He was an avid stamp and coin collector and a big time sci-fi fan. Above all else, he loved his wife AnnaMaria, who passed away in 2012, and his famiglia. He also loved to eat, drink wine and share stories with his amici Rino & Camillo in the Livorno country side of Italy, in his retirement as a Sergeant First Class/SFC.
He is survived by his sons, Gianni Grimaldi and wife, Chiara, and David Joseph Grimaldi and wife, Lori, and grandchildren, David and Gabriella.
At the request of the family, services will be private. Interment will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org.
Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
mountlaurelfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 18, 2019