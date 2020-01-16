Home

John H. Crockett

John H. Crockett Obituary
John H. Crockett of Voorhees, N.J. passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Yardley Commons. He was 84.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Nate Coxen, three grandchildren, one great granddaughter, three sisters, Mary May, Doris Bennett and Arnez Crockett, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Change Church, 200 Ludlow Ave., Ewing, N.J., where the viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, N.J.

May Funeral Homes,

Camden, Pennsauken,

Vineland, Willingboro

& Sicklerville, N.J.

and Philadelphia, Pa.

www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 16, 2020
