Home

POWERED BY

Services
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
698 East Lincoln Highway
Exton, PA 19341
(610) 363-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for John Earlen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Earlen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John H. Earlen Obituary
John H. Earlen, of Exton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was 69.

He was the husband of Vicki L. (Brown) Earlen and the son of (the late) John and Henrietta (Newell) Earlen. He was born in Mt. Holly, New Jersey in 1950 and grew up in Pemberton Borough.

John spent over 37 years of his career at AmerisourceBergen Corporation in various positions until his retirement in 2013.

Among other things, he enjoyed classic cars, collecting vintage Coca-Cola memorabilia, camping with his family, gardening and listening to the Beach Boys while driving his Corvette with the top down.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by his children Sean and Christina Earlen, Jennifer and Brian Dressel, Shawn and Sara Bausinger, Erin Bausinger, Alicia Bausinger and fiancé Daniel Greway. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren Bryce, Amy, Brady, Katie, Trent, Mason, Lochlynn and Silas. He will be greatly missed and remembered with love and laughter by his family.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Logan Funeral Home, 698 E. Lincoln Highway, Exton, Pennsylvania 19341.

Interment private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of John to the , the and Penn Medicine Hospice.

Logan Funeral Home

Exton, Pa.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -