John H.B. "Jack" Dignan Obituary
John "Jack" H.B. Dignan of Manahawkin, formerly of Riverton passed away peacefully at home on May 10th. He was 83.

Jack was born in Chicago, Il and spent most of his life in the Riverton/Palmyra area, graduating from Palmyra High School, class of '56.

He worked at H.B. Williams in Palmyra until he enlisted and served his country proudly in the U.S. Army.

However, he found his career at Rice & Holman as a mechanic for the next 42 years.

In retirement, he stayed busy by working besides his wife as a school bus driver for Cinnaminson Twp. Schools for 11 years.

He had a passion for racing cars, following NASCAR races, and loved being down the shore to the point of retiring to LBI area 8 years ago. Some of his favorite pastimes involved Baker's Acres Campground, boating, drinking beer and, most of all, spending time with his family.

Jack is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Ellen (nee Lehnert), children, Nancy (Mike) Bray, Jack (Karen), grandchildren, Craig (Jennifer) Belfatto, Jr., Christina (Dan) Jones, great-grandchildren, Annie, Danny Jr., Liam and his beloved dog, Romeo.

Due to current social distancing measures, a celebration of life for Jack will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be shared at the website below.

Weber Funeral Home

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 17, 2020
