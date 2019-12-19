|
|
John Hobert of Browns Mills died suddenly on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, while visiting family in Baltimore. He was 73.
Born in Mount Holly, John was a lifelong resident of Browns Mills and was a graduate of Pemberton High School. He was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and took business classes at Burlington County College. He ran Browns Mills Supply Company and Alarm Installation Services.
John was known as "Pop" to many young people. He enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, jet skiing and his 1962 Corvette. John liked to relax with a Long Island Iced Tea and a cigar. He loved animals.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sharon (Jordan); his beloved only daughter, Amanda M. Hobert; his brother, Harry L. Hobert and his wife, Linda; his niece, Victoria Hobert Lane; his nephew, Christopher G. Hobert; grandniece and grandnephews, Evee Lane, Cole Hobert, and Chase Hobert; and many Moppert cousins in Pennsylvania.
John's memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m.until the time of service.
Contributions in his name may be made to either the AWA of Voorhees, N.J. or to a .
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 19, 2019