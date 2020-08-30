John J. Fahey Jr., of Mays Landing, N.J. formerly of Northfield, N.J., passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones, after a long battle with cancer. He was 89.



John was preceded in death by his parents, John J. Fahey Sr. (Theresa Marchese), Burlington, N.J., brother Joseph J. Fahey Sr. (Mildred), Burlington, N.J., and sister Mary T. Fahey-Bogda (George), Burlington, N.J. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Stella J. Fahey, son Stephen J. Fahey, his daughter Elena T. Fahey-Arthur (John), grandson John Paul Arthur III (Khushbu), his granddaughter Stella T. Arthur-Rassmann (James), his great-granddaughter Harmony Q. Rassmann, his great-grandson Josiah J. Rassmann, his brother Patrick J. Fahey (Josephine), and many nephews, nieces and cousins.



John was born in 1930 with flaming red hair, and raised in Burlington, N.J. during the height of the depression. He was called Junior by family members and relatives, but called Reds by all his childhood friends. His hobbies were, collecting baseball cards, marbles, stamps. He was raised Catholic with an Irish father and Italian mother. He began working on the farms with his mother and other family members at 10 years old. An altar boy at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, from 10 to 15 years old.



While a child he loved to play all sports, especially baseball and basketball, where he was a member of the 1984 Burlington, High School Group 2 South Jersey Basketball Champions.



After his 1948 high school graduation, he studied Toy and Die Making at the J. Chein oy Factory until 1951, at which time he joined the United States Air Force and Served from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean War. While he was in the Air Force he was trained in and studied Electronics and Radar, and afterwards taught electronics, aerodynamics and principles of flights on the C-11 Link Trainer until his discharge in 1955.



With this knowledge, of electronics and aviation, he was hired by Link Aviation and assigned to the Field Engineering Service Department. After 9 months of assignments in the US he was assigned for 2.5 years to the Joint USAF Military Aid Group to Greece (JUSMAGG) in Athens, Greece. John worked at the Greek Air Force bases throughout Greece and taught Greek Air Force Pilots how to fly and operate the C-11 Link Trainer. In order to help him with this assignment he taught himself Greek, even though all Greek Military personnel were knowledgeable in the English Language.



While in Greece John met the love of his life, Stella Zambetoglou, and in 1957 they married in Athens, Greece. In 1958 his son Stephen was born in Athens, they lived on the outskirts of Athens until November of 1958. He was reassigned to France and Germany for 3 months each before returning to the United States.



Upon returning to the USA, in June of 1959, Link Aviation assigned him to work at NAFEC, Atlantic City, NK in the Electronic Lab. He liked this assignment and was accepted as a Government Employee. He then progressed to work in the field Engineering Group for the development and maintenance of the software used in the Air Traffic Control System. As a specialist, he would travel to help solve software problems at many of the Airports within the US, including Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico.



He was a member of the Knights of the Columbus, All Saints Council #6277, and American Legion Madeira Beach Florida Post #273. He loved all Sports especially Bowling and Golf and loved taking pictures. He Jogged from 1970 to 1955 for 5 miles a day for 6 days a week, then began walking 3 miles for ¾ days a week until his death. He also began doing Genealogy in 1983 and managed to locate about 1,300 relatives, living and deceased, in the US, Ireland and Italy. He also researched many of his wife's Greek ancestry. He accumulated many stories of his ancestors and has kept then mostly private. John, enjoyed his many years as a volunteer at the entrance to the annual Holy Trinity Greek Festival, in Egg Harbor Township.



Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, 1650 New Road, Northfield, N.J. 08225. Phone: 609-641-0065 will be in charge of arrangements. Services will be held at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, Roman Catholic Church, 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225, on Wednesday, September 2nd, from 10am until the time of mass at 11am. Burial will be at the Laurel Hill Cemetery, St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, Burlington, NJ 08016 immediately following church services.



In Lieu of flowers, please contribute to St Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225.



