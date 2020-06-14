Dr. John J. Izzo Jr. of Palmyra, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at home on May 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.John is survived by his loving wife Christine (Bazzano), his children, John A. Izzo, Gina Izzo, Maria Izzo, his stepdaughters, Brittany Trauger (Patrick), Andria Zimmerman (Colin), his beautiful grandchildren, Kevin, Karly, John Paul, Vienna and Ryan, his sister Patricia Hosey (Jack), his nephews Nathan, Jackie, Joseph, various Aunts, Uncles and cousins and family friends.Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, June 20th at 11am at Sacred Heart Church, 4th & Linden Ave., Riverton, N.J.The family will be available to greet guests starting at 10:00amCondolences may be shared at the website below.Weber Funeral Home