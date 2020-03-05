|
Deacon John Joseph O'Donnell of Lumberton, N.J. passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, after living a long and blessed life. He was 90.
Deacon John was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. and remained a New Yorker until after his retirement in 1988, at which time he moved to New Jersey. He received an honorable discharge in 1950 from the U.S. Army following a tour of duty in Germany, and subsequently went on to graduate from St. John's University with a B.S. in Management & Finance. He was then employed at Bache & Co. and Clark-Dodge Co. in New York as an Internal Auditor & Tax Consultant, and finished out his working years with the Choate family.
After retirement, he was ordained in 1996 and was assigned ministry at Our Lady Queen of Peace, where he faithfully served the parish community.
He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and the community in which he diligently served.
Mr. O'Donnell is survived by his longtime friend, Frances Vernon; nieces, Annmarie Hazen, Kathleen O'Donnell, and Regina Johnson; nephew, Raymond O'Donnell; and his close-friends, Sharon Caccavo and John Nasuti.
Viewings will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, both at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, N.J. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, at Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church, 1603 Marne Hwy., Hainesport, NJ 08036. Final disposition will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church, at the above address.
