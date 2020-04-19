Home

Lechner Funeral Home
24 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
609-654-2298
John J. "Ace" Urmson

John J. "Ace" Urmson Obituary
John J. "Ace" Urmson of Leisuretown, Southampton, N.J. died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was 85.

Ace is survived by his wife of ten years, Carol (Rhodes); his children, Bernice (Steve) Byrne, Jean (Steve) Schroller, John Urmson, Timmy Urmson, Kathleen (Tom) Dixon and Amy (Jim) Gross; his grandchildren, Stephen (Nomi) Byrne, Michael Byrne, Jacquelyn (Mike) Hedin, Kara (Josiah) Morley, Thomas Dixon, Olivia Gross, Sophia Gross, Ian Gross and Little John Urmson; his great grandchildren, Madison Byrne, Kendall Byrne, Adalyn Morley, and Emmy Morley.

He is also survived by Carol's children, Dawn Satinoff and her children, Carly and Madison; Lisa (Ed) Donley and their children, Sam and Brandon.

He was a loving brother to, Edna Glanzmann (Bill, dec'd.), Bertha (Sam) Landherr, Jean (Ron) O'Toole, Gerard (Agnes) Urmson and brother-in-law to Marie Vassey (Al, dec'd.), Jack (Cheryl) Chapman, Rosalie (Tom) Connelly, and Tom (Pat) Chapman. Ace was predeceased by his first wife of 50 years, Bernice (Chapman) and his sister, Roberta (Ron) Leonardo.

A graduate of Northeast Catholic High School, Class of 1952, Ace was a member of the Port Richmond Boys Club, Knights of Columbus, Council 8733, Tabernacle, Leisuretown Civic Assn., Billiards Club, Flower Club, the Pooligans and a longtime member of St. Anne R.C. Church, Philadelphia.

He was an avid Philly's fan, bike rider, golfer, fisherman, boater and he loved Lionel Trains. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to T.O.U.C.H., 202 Plymouth Ct., Southampton, NJ 08088. Condolences can be sent at the website below.

Lechner Funeral Home

www.lechnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 19, 2020
