Lechner Funeral Home
24 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
609-654-2298
John L. Long Obituary
John L. Long of Medford passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. He was 78.

John taught at Shawnee High School for 33 years and was a basketball coach, golf coach and assistant AD. He also was a longtime member of the Golden Pheasant Golf Club.

John is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughters, Amy Bodine (Raymond Jr.), Susan Young (Dave), and Lesli McAfee; step-sons, Glenn Pike (Gina DiVentura) and Brad Pike (English); and grandchildren, Jacob, Gabryelle, Caden, Luke, Grace, Jack, Maggie, Nathan, Nando, Cooper and Charleston. He also leaves behind sisters, Amy Furey and Cindy Schmucker, and his beloved dogs, Bogey, Mac and Emma.

Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will take place at Parkview Cemetery at Kirby's Mill.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Rd., Voorhees, NJ 08043.

Condolences may be shared at the funeral home's web site below.

Lechner Funeral Home,

Medford

www.lechnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 14, 2019
