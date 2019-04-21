|
Born in Raritan Township, N.J., John was a graduate (Bachelor and Masters) of Rutgers University. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany during Korea.
John had a real interest in education which brought him to Mount Holly with his family to take a teaching position with Rancocas Valley Regional High School
with the vocational agriculture department briefly and then mathematics. He was the recipient of the Governor's Teacher Recognition Award for RV in 1991. John loved the kids and they loved him. He taught at RV for 36 years, retiring in 1995.
John loved and served the Lord. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Mount Holly for 60 years and served in many capacities including Deacon and on various church boards. He loved the church mission trips to Haiti where he was able to serve others in need. He was a longtime member of The Gideons International, distributing Bibles to others.
John enjoyed the outdoors, especially, fishing, hunting, and camping. He was a member of the SJ Christian Anglers.
John was the husband of the late Elsie, his beloved sweetheart, for 61 years. He is survived by his three children, David Osworth (Karen) of Eastampton, N.J., Susan Eitemiller (David) of Monument, Colo., and Michael Osworth of Tabernacle, N.J.; seven grandchildrenm Sean (Valarie), Melanie, Jessica (Seth), Joelle, Timothy, Jonathan, and Zachary; and eight great-grandchildren, Gavin, Blake, Josiah, Jonah, Hope, Hannah, Kelsey, and Brielle. He was the brother of the late Pearl and Oscar. He loved his family and was always there to support and encourage them and he will be greatly missed by all.
A memorial celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, at the First Baptist Church of Mount Holly, Woodlane Rd., Eastampton, N.J. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Church. Burial in Brig. Gen. Wm. C Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery will follow the conclusion of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214.Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 21, 2019