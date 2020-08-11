John "Jack" Moy of Hainesport passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 78.
Born in Philadelphia, he had been a longtime resident of Hainesport. Jack was a proud member of the Merchantville Masonic Lodge #119, Crescent Shriners of Westampton, The Scottish Rite of Collingswood, The Mount Holly VFW Post 2692, The American Legion Post 11, and the Patriot Guard. Jack also was an avid hunter and he enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
Son of the late John W. and Marion (Seitz) Moy, he is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Elizabeth "Bette" (Buckson) Moy of Hainesport; his children, John Moy (Dee) of West Palm Beach, Fla., Dawn M. Moy of Congress, Ariz., Robin L. Moy of Congress, Ariz., and William "Scott" Moy of Hainesport; grandchildren, Travis, Michelle, and Samantha; his great- grandson, Sebastian; his sister, Barbara Bruckler (Mike); his nieces, Cheryl Powell and Carol Jacoby; great niece and nephew, Olivia Powell and Alex Jacoby; and his brothers-in-law, James Buckson and William "Bill" Hagelstein (Kim).
Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where Masonic Services will begin at noon. Cremation was held privately for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jack's name may be made to Samaritan Hospice, www.samaritannj.org
