1/
John "Jack" Moy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Jack" Moy of Hainesport passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 78.

Born in Philadelphia, he had been a longtime resident of Hainesport. Jack was a proud member of the Merchantville Masonic Lodge #119, Crescent Shriners of Westampton, The Scottish Rite of Collingswood, The Mount Holly VFW Post 2692, The American Legion Post 11, and the Patriot Guard. Jack also was an avid hunter and he enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

Son of the late John W. and Marion (Seitz) Moy, he is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Elizabeth "Bette" (Buckson) Moy of Hainesport; his children, John Moy (Dee) of West Palm Beach, Fla., Dawn M. Moy of Congress, Ariz., Robin L. Moy of Congress, Ariz., and William "Scott" Moy of Hainesport; grandchildren, Travis, Michelle, and Samantha; his great- grandson, Sebastian; his sister, Barbara Bruckler (Mike); his nieces, Cheryl Powell and Carol Jacoby; great niece and nephew, Olivia Powell and Alex Jacoby; and his brothers-in-law, James Buckson and William "Bill" Hagelstein (Kim).

Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where Masonic Services will begin at noon. Cremation was held privately for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jack's name may be made to Samaritan Hospice, www.samaritannj.org.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Perinchief Chapels

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved