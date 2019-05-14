|
John Phillip Hughes of Moorestown, N.J. passed away while surrounded by loving family on Friday, May 10, 2019. He was 91.
Mr. Hughes was born in Philadelphia, Pa. and had lived in Levittown, Pa. before moving to Cinnaminson, N.J. 61 years ago.
John devoted a good majority of his life to the sport of soccer. He played on an undefeated Northeast High School team in 1943 and '44. He then went on to serve his country honorably within the U.S. Navy, followed by earning a degree in Physical Education and playing three years on Temple's soccer team, where he was captain and a two-time All-American. Mr. Hughes played 15 years for various teams in the American Professional Soccer League and coached high school and college soccer for 48 years.
Mr. Hughes spent 23 years coaching George Washington High School, followed by coming out of retirement and coaching an additional 13 years at Delran High School. He is a member of the following Halls of Fame: Philadelphia Soccer, Temple University, New Jersey Soccer, Pennsylvania Sports, Northeast High and Delran High. John also was a Deacon at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Cinnaminson.
John was preceded in death by his beloved spouse of 64 years, Elizabeth (Campbell); children, John P. Hughes, Shawn K. Hughes-Camp (Thomas), and Erin M. Blank (Andrew, D.O.); grandchildren, Kelsey Higgins, Keith Hughes, Ryan Camp, Joshua Blank, and Kelly Payne; great-grandchildren, Amelia Camp, Samuel Camp, Felicity Camp, Keegan Higgins, Brody Payne, and Shepard Payne.
Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Branch Pike and Pomona Road, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077. Entombment will be held privately.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 14, 2019