John Patrick Yetman Jr., "Jack," passed away peacefully in Southampton on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, with his son by his side. He was 75.
Jack was a longtime Mount Holly area attorney.
The husband of the late Karen, he is survived by his son, John Patrick Yetman III, his brother, Tom Yetman and sister, Mary Burdett.
As were Jack's wishes, services were held privately.
Contributions in his name may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 3, 2020.