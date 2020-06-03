John Patrick Yetman Jr.
John Patrick Yetman Jr., "Jack," passed away peacefully in Southampton on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, with his son by his side. He was 75.

Jack was a longtime Mount Holly area attorney.

The husband of the late Karen, he is survived by his son, John Patrick Yetman III, his brother, Tom Yetman and sister, Mary Burdett.

As were Jack's wishes, services were held privately.

Contributions in his name may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
