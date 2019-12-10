Home

Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
John Paul Clarke Obituary
John Paul Clarke, formerly of Moorestown and Haddon Township, N.J., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. He was 56.

John was the husband of Suzanne Farmer Clarke; father of Hannah and Jack; son of Joseph W. Clarke Jr. and the late Marie Rabena Clarke; and brother of Joseph (Jeannie), James (Lisa), Jason (Debbie), and Maria Kolimago (John). He is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main Street, Moorestown, N.J. His Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 W. Main St., Moorestown, NJ 08057. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the ALS Association in John's name.

Condolences may be left at the funeral home's web site below.

Lewis Funeral Home,

Moorestown

lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 10, 2019
