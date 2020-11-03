John R. Ernst passed away unexpectedly into God's loving and eternal care on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.He was the beloved and adored husband of Cheryl (Zoppina) Ernst, the loving father of Adrienne Ingram, caring step-father of Wayne A. Bell, adoring grandfather of Ava and Valen, and very much like a son to his father-in-law, Anthony Zoppina.He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Jean Ernst.John will be missed by his many friends, colleagues and extended family members. He enjoyed an illustrious career at Deborah Heart and Lung Center that spanned over 40 years. He retired at the end of 2010 holding the title President and CEO.After his retirement, he wasn't quite ready to sit idle, so, he decided to purchase a closed down, well known South Jersey restaurant, Mr. Bills. Through his tireless hard work, with Cheryl by his side, what seemed impossible by two people who had no restaurant experience came back to life as a thriving business in just four years. John's vision there is completed.John loved his Corvettes, throwing the dice in Vegas or AC and spending time on Marco Island, Fla. He was a people person and had a quick wit. He could roll out jokes like a comedian. To know him, was to love him.Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, N.J., where a prayer service will begin at 7 p.m. Friends and family are also invited to say a few words. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's name may be made to Deborah Heart and Lung Center, 200 Trenton Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015.Bradley Funeral Home,Marlton