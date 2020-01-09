|
John Richard Gallagher, M.D. of Medford, N.J. passed away while surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. He was 93.
Dr. Gallagher was born in Philadelphia, Pa. and had resided in Lumberton, N.J., Moorestown, N.J. and Cinnaminson, N.J. before moving to Medford.
He was the co-founder of Rancocas Valley Hospital and delivered over 10,000 babies over his 40-year career as an OBGYN.
In his leisure, he enjoyed playing Bridge, Poker, and spending time with his family and friends at the shore. But above all, he cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.
John was preceded in death by his beloved spouse, Jeanne (Griesser) Gallagher, his sisters, Catherine Barone, Nancy Leva, and Claire Gallagher, and a son-in-law, Gregory Braun.
He is survived by his children, John Gallagher, M.D. (Diane), Dennis Gallagher, Barbara Day (Timothy), James Gallagher (Elaine), Judith Braun, M.D., and Timothy Gallagher (Christine), 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Viewings will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, and from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, both at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, N.J. His Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church, 1603 Marne Hwy., Hainesport, N.J. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to at https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm.
Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
mountlaurelfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 9, 2020