John "Jack" Hendrickson of Moorestown, N.J. passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was 78.
He was born Dec. 4, 1941 and was raised in Newark, N.J. by his mother, Hazel (Tomlin) Hendrickson. He had seven siblings, June Pekrol (Bill), Robert Hendrickson, Ann Samples (Ed), Joyce Cooke (Larry), Donald Hendrickson (Beverly), Karen Hendrickson, and Judy Kost (Pete), and is survived by Joyce, Karen and Judy.
Jack proudly served as a U.S. Marine from 1960 to 1964 and received the Good Conduct Medal and the Rifle Sharpshooter Badge. He then became a New Jersey State Trooper, which was Jack's greatest service and dream job. He retired as a Detective Sergeant First Class in 1988.
He began his second career with Cox Enterprises, Inc., where he moved up the ranks first at the National Auto Dealers Exchange as an arbitrator and assistant general manager. He moved to corporate in 2002 as a regional security manager for the Northeast Territory and Canada.
Jack was known for his quick wit and sense of humor.
An avid golfer, he was a fixture on the local courses and attended many charity outings. Jack was passionate about the New York Yankees and Giants, books and crossword puzzles and reading in the evenings.
He was a member of the Marine Corps Association, Knights of Columbus and the American Slovak Citizens Club of Roebling, N.J., and was a member of the N.J. Former Trooper Association and the State Troopers NCO Association of N.J.
A devoted partner, father and grandfather, Jack will be sadly missed by his family, including his lifelong companion, Holly Reinson, his son, Kurt Hendrickson (Jennifer), daughter, Kristen Hendrickson, stepdaughter, Katie Orr (Brendan), stepson, Andrew Orr (Ellie), and his beloved grandchildren, Brittany, Jill, Sarah, Kristina, Christopher, Alexander and Jaxson, who were the light of his life.
Due to the present circumstances, a service and burial in the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the N.J. Former Trooper Association, njftheritagefoundation.org/donate.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 6, 2020