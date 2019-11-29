|
John R. Villari of Egg Harbor Township, formerly of Cinnaminson, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. He was 87.
John was born in Palmyra to the late Paul and Natalie, and was co- owner of the Villari's Milmarian for 50 years. He was an honorary member of the Riverton Country Club, which he joined in 1955, and member of American Contract Bridge League. John was an avid bridge player, fisherman, and skier, raced motorcycles, was a dance escort on cruise ships, and in his retirement, drove limos in A.C. in to his 80s.
John was preceded in death by his adoring wife, Pat, his brothers, Placido, Paul, Joseph, and sisters, Mildred Vinci and Ann Catanzariti.
John is survived by his loving daughter, Natalie, his beloved sister, Mary Altopiedi, surrogate-grandchildren, Paul and Gianna Weller, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of John's life will be held at 12 p.m. on his birthday, Friday, Nov. 29, at the Riverton Country Club, 1416 Highland Ave., Cinnaminson, N.J.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to at .
