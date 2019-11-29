Home

POWERED BY

Services
WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
Resources
More Obituaries for John Villari
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Villari

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Villari Obituary
John R. Villari of Egg Harbor Township, formerly of Cinnaminson, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. He was 87.

John was born in Palmyra to the late Paul and Natalie, and was co- owner of the Villari's Milmarian for 50 years. He was an honorary member of the Riverton Country Club, which he joined in 1955, and member of American Contract Bridge League. John was an avid bridge player, fisherman, and skier, raced motorcycles, was a dance escort on cruise ships, and in his retirement, drove limos in A.C. in to his 80s.

John was preceded in death by his adoring wife, Pat, his brothers, Placido, Paul, Joseph, and sisters, Mildred Vinci and Ann Catanzariti.

John is survived by his loving daughter, Natalie, his beloved sister, Mary Altopiedi, surrogate-grandchildren, Paul and Gianna Weller, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of John's life will be held at 12 p.m. on his birthday, Friday, Nov. 29, at the Riverton Country Club, 1416 Highland Ave., Cinnaminson, N.J.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to at .

Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Weber Funeral Home,

112 Broad St., Riverton

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -