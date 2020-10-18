John Thomas Berger Jr., 73, of Columbus, N.J., passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. Born in Mahanoy, Pa, he resided in Roebling and then Florence, N.J. where he enjoyed his "Happy days" playing football, swimming in the river and being a part of a great extended family. After high school he attended the Philadelphia School of Science and Arts which afforded him a laboratory career at Mercer Medical Center for over 40 years.
It was there he found the love of his life, Cindy Thatcher and they married in 1978 and raised their family in Ewing. Son of the late Jack and Martha(Frenzel) Berger he is survived by his loving wife Cindy, children Melissa (Chad), Lauren (Eric), John III (Jes), grandchildren Everett, Garrett, Rachel, Elaina, Eric Jr., and Nora, a brother Lee (Diane), cousins Peggy, Tommy (Donna), Judy and Janice. He was preceded in death by cousin Beverly.
A memorial service will be held October 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the memorial garden of Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, 2220 Pennington Rd. Ewing, NJ 08638.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Barnabas Medical Center, Renal and Transplant Department 94 Old Short Hills Road, Livingston, NJ 07039.
Riverside Memorial Chapels riversidememorialchapels.com
1310 Prospect St. Ewing, N.J.