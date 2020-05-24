|
John Thomas Pietras died Sunday, May 17, 2020, just 10 days apart from his beloved wife of 67 years, Sophie (Bielamowicz) Pietras. He was 91.
He owned and operated his own drug store, the downtown Pemberton, N.J. Pharmacy for over 20 years.
Due to current restrictions, services for John will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To be a part of the Zoom call to pay final respects, please reach out to the funeral home for further details. His final resting place will be in St. Hedwig's Cemetery, Ewing, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 24, 2020