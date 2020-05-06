Home

John V. Kurth III of Browns Mills, N.J. passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at home. He was 61.

Born in Camden, N.J., John resided in Browns Mills most of his life. An avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, John enjoyed trips to the casinos and horse race tracks.

He retired as a Journeyman Ironworker with Local No. 399 Ironworkers in Westville, N.J.

Father of the late Tamara Kurth-Healy, he is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Malina M. (Smith) Kurth; his son, John V. Kurth IV; his siblings, Denise Steele (Russel), Joseph Kurth (Marianne), and Dana Kurth-Cameron (Andy); three grandchildren, Aidan Healy, Ethan Kurth, and Kylie Kurth; and several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held in Arlington Cemetery, Pennsauken, N.J.

Moore Funeral Home,

Browns Mills

www.moorefuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 6, 2020
