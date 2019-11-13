|
Since his days in high school, he was a dapper guy. "Johnny V" was perpetually late for everything, usually because he was making sure his watch matched his shirt that matched his shoes. As for shoes, Imelda Marcos never owned so many.
He was an entrepreneur doing many things including starting young selling Fuller Brush pots & pans door-to-door, opening a Boutique, wholesaling jeans, even managing a night club, selling gutters and working flea markets.
Johnny was the life of the party he would never miss, and a friend for life: Friday mornings were for reserved for breakfast with the guys at Crystal Diner. And as PopPop, Uncle and GreatUncle he stayed in his usual form: Spoiler-in-Chief, making sure he'd slip each a few bucks under the table. He loved to eat but wasn't much into cooking, though he did figure out the microwave and coffee pot. If his TV was on he'd usually be checking out Eagles, Sixers or Warriors, or old westerns.
Johnny V loved to dance; voted best dancer four years of high school, he danced his way through the days of Bandstand, Disco, right up to his latest years devoted to DooWop dances at Riverside Firehouse, Roma Club & Knights of Columbus. Came in handy one long ago Friday the 13th at a club in Philly, when he saw the lovely Teirra "Tee" Mogul dancing. He tapped her dancing partner on the shoulder, cut in to dance and then dismissed him when he returned to dance with her again. That dance ultimately resulted in marriage (June 6, 1976).
He was blessed with a daughter, Debbie V. Monahan (Chuck), and granddaughters, Carlee and Jillian Monahan. He is survived by nieces, Carolyn Scazzuso (Frank), Darlene Reppert, Michele Chiaccio-Shelton (John), Alison Posner (Larry); nephew, Joe Posner (Luz); sister-in-law, Myrna Posner; and godson, Joe Conti. He will also be missed by greatnieces, greatnephews, great-great nephews and many cousins.
Come celebrate 77 great years from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, at the Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside, where there will be a noon service. Interment will be in St. Peters Cemetery, Riverside.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 13, 2019