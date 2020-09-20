1/1
Deacon John W. Lee Jr.
Deacon John W. Lee Jr. of Mount Holly, N.J. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Virtua Memorial, Mount Holly.

A private Life Celebration service for family and church officials will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the Second Baptist Church, 306 Washington Street, Mount Holly. Family and friends may share in a walkthrough viewing from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Sept. 24, at the church. Masks must be worn and no public gathering.

T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington

Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
