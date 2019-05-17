Home

John W. "Nappy" Napoline

John W. "Nappy" Napoline Obituary
John W. "Nappy" Napoline of Moorestown passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was 68 years young.

John was born April 23, 1951 in South West Philadelphia. He attended St. Barnabas Catholic School and went on to lead a fulfilling life as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great- grandfather. He married his soulmate, Dorothy "Dee" Roberts on Sept. 1, 2001.

We'll all remember John for his ability to make us smile and laugh at any time. He was always a good friend to those he loved and he had a special love for music, especially The Rolling Stones. He was a master storyteller, and loved riding and working on his Harley.

Son of the late Joseph and Catherine (Wright) Napolillo, father of the late John W. Napolillo Jr., and grandfather of the late Jacob Napolillo, he is survived by his loving wife, Dee; his three children, Joseph Napolillo, Catherine Napoline, and Michael O'Malley; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his brother, Joseph Napolillo (Jean); his two sisters, Elizabeth Tolin (Tim) and Theresa Pawlowski; and numerous other family members and friends.

Calling hours will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where funeral services will begin at 2 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to a .

Published in Burlington County Times on May 17, 2019
