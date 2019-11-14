Home

PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
John W. "Bill" Solan

John W. "Bill" Solan Obituary
John W. "Bill" Solan of Beverly, formerly of Burlington Township, passed away at Samaritan Inpatient Center, Mount Holly at the age of 83.

Bill was a longtime Burlington Township resident, where he was a dedicated football and basketball coach for the recreation department for many years. He retired after 30 years as a Supervisor for PSE&G.

He was a lifelong member of the Italian American Roma Club and spent many years playing on the softball team sponsored the club. He also enjoyed playing golf, watching NASCAR #24 and N.Y. Yankees Baseball.

He had a special group of friends with whom he enjoyed going to lunch. Bill loved spending time with his family, especially watching his grandchildren at their sporting events.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his daughters, Kathleen Franklin (Michael) and Karen Lontz, and his son, Mickey Solan (Diane). Holding a special place in his heart were his beloved grandchildren: Matthew, Victoria and Mikayla Franklin, Jason and Justin Lontz, and Kelsey and Jillian Solan, and his great- grandchildren: Aiden, Alora, Gavin and Emmett. He will be missed by many friends and other family members.

A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington. A graveside burial will be held immediately following at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated by his family to The American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from the funeral home's web site below.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 14, 2019
