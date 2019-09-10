|
|
John Y. Radcliff Jr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
He was the loving husband for 64 years to the late Mary (Gaughan) Radcliff; the father of Mary Shea (Harry) and the late John Y. Radcliff III; the grandfather of Kathryn Gulbin (Glenn); and great grandfather of Shea and Christian Gulbin.
John was a graduate of the 1944 class of Olney High School before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. He worked as a Civil Engineer until his retirement.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North, with his funeral service beginning at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , .
Givnish of Cinnaminson
www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 10, 2019