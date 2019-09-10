Home

Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Cinnaminson, NJ
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Cinnaminson, NJ
John Y. Radcliff Jr.

John Y. Radcliff Jr. Obituary
John Y. Radcliff Jr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

He was the loving husband for 64 years to the late Mary (Gaughan) Radcliff; the father of Mary Shea (Harry) and the late John Y. Radcliff III; the grandfather of Kathryn Gulbin (Glenn); and great grandfather of Shea and Christian Gulbin.

John was a graduate of the 1944 class of Olney High School before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. He worked as a Civil Engineer until his retirement.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North, with his funeral service beginning at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , .

To share your favorite memories, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Givnish of Cinnaminson

www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 10, 2019
