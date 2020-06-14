Jon "Shinny" Garfield Shinn, succumbed to cancer at the comfort of Lorien Harmony Hall in Columbia, Maryland surrounded, virtually, by his family on May 22, 2020. He was 79.
Jon was born in Mt. Holly, New Jersey in 1941. He was a 1959 graduate from Rancocas Valley High School.
Jon is survived by his two children, Jon "Scott" Shinn, his wife Renee; Melissa Dawn "Missy" Burgee; Grandchildren Krystina Shinn Robinson (Jamie), Tara Burgee Perron (Wraith), Zack Shinn (girlfriend Gaby); and great grandchildren Ryker and Brynnlee Robinson. He is also survived by his sister Dorothy "Dottie" Lynn, her children Jeff Lynn and Christine Rogers.
Jon is also survived by his longtime life partner, Mary Ellen Moody, her daughter Trish Watt, her husband Jeff, and their children Melanie and Jillian.
Also surviving is ex-wife Barbara Bodine Gorin, many loving nieces and nephews and grandpups Bailey, Scooter and Pepper.
Jon was a loving father, partner, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend.
He served in the USAF for 8 years, 1 year during Vietnam and worked as computer programmer for 30 plus years with the Bureau of National Affairs (BNA), Kiplinger's, and retiring from Lockheed Martin.
Jon loved sports, especially golf, where he enjoyed working with his best friend Mickey Byrne at the local golf course.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Hazel (Bozarth) Shinn, and brother in law Rick Lynn.
A special thank you to the staff at Lorien Harmony Hall in Columbia, Maryland for their loving care and support since February and through his final days. It was a difficult time for Jon and his family and friends not being able to visit with him in person during the COVID pandemic.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life service will be announced at a later date for Maryland and New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Jon G. Shinn may be directed to support the brain cancer research of Dr. Matthias Holdhoff at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Please make checks payable to Johns Hopkins University. Gifts may be mailed with a memo indicating that this gift is in memory of Jon to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, PO Box 17029 Baltimore, MD 21297-1029 or make a gift online at https://secure.jhu.edu/form/kimmel.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 14, 2020.