Joseph A. Fattorini of Willingboro, N.J. died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 91.
Born Jan. 11, 1929 in Nanticoke, Pa., he was the son the late Joseph and Lena Dubiak Fattorini.
He was married for 68 wonderful years to his sweetheart, the late Irene H. Fattorini.
Joe was a graduate of Wilkes College, going on to form and serve as Vice-President of Grim Corp.
A devoted and loving family-man, his true passion came down to one word - golf. Joe was a 50-year member at Burlington Country Club, where he served on the Board for 12 years; nine of those as President. A humble man and true gentleman to all he met, he was proud of his eight hole-in-ones! During his time as President, he was instrumental in establishing the Pro-Am, which continues to thrive to this day.
Joseph was a long-standing member of the Corpus Christi Church and Sacred Heart Knights of Columbus.
Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by all six of his sibling, Rose Higgins, Vera Gray, Angelo Fattorini, Mabel Phillips, Lee Fontaine and Ida Diliberto, as well as his beloved son, Joseph Fattorini.
He is survived by three of his children, Jorene Crowley, Marlene Fattorini, and James Fattorini (Ginny); 12 grandchildren, Damian Giles (Melissa), Benjamin Giles (Alexcy), Alaina Giles, Danielle Garcia, Andrew Fattorini, Kristian Fattorini (Kathleen), Sarah Garcia, Jodiana Fattorini, Tony Fattorini, Jimi Fattorini (Ashley), Christiana Fattorini, and Nicholas Fattorini; and eight great grandchildren, Miranda, Ariana, Anabelle, Austin, Julia, Anayani, Nicholas, and Jeanel. He also was blessed to have left behind many loving nephews, nieces, cousins and the finest of golfing buddies.
Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Corpus Christi R.C. Church, 11 South Sunset Road, Willingboro, N.J. Relatives and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 27, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday morning, at the Goes–Scolieri Funeral Home, 212 Levitt Pkwy., Willingboro, N.J. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, due to cemetery regulations, memorial donations may be sent to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 25, 2020