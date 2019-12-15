|
|
Joseph A. Wollschlager passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2019, at the Masonic Village at Burlington, N.J. Born in Philadelphia, Joe was 88.
He was a resident of Cinnaminson for over 60 years.
Beloved husband of 54 years to the late Mary H. Wollschlager. Loving father of Theresa (Colin) McFarlane, Kathleen (Michael) Kostiuk, Patricia (Marc) Schmidt and Mary (Frank) Brulenski. Devoted grandfather of Daniel, Andrew, Michael, Mary, Alex (Amy), Nicholas, Marie, Kelly, and Matthew. Great grandfather of Annabelle Rose.
Brother of Kathleen Centrella, Carolyn Holzinger and the late Eugene Wollschlager.
Joe was a 1948 graduate of St. Joseph's Prep High School.
Joe proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War.
He was employed as a Lithographer for Beck Offset Printing Company in Langhorne, Pa.
Joe was a founding member and active parishioner at St. Charles Borromeo Parish. He volunteered his time with the Barn Crew and annual carnival. He was also a member of the Holy Name Society.
Joe loved watching football on Sundays and looked forward to seeing the Eagles play. He especially liked watching NASCAR races as well. Joe also enjoyed model trains, which were his true hobby. He always looked forward to the holidays and family get-togethers and spending time with his family.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Givnish of Cinnaminson 1200 Route 130 North.
His Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, N.J. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Church.
To share your memories of Joe, please visit the website below.
Givnish Funeral Home
www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 15, 2019