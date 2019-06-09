|
Joseph Abrams, a long-time resident of Burlington Township, and musician died Friday, June 7, 2019, at the age of 87 after suffering a stroke.
Joe is survived by his wife, Carol (Romano) Abrams; his children, Linda Tatem (Lloyd), Jeffrey Abrams, Joseph Abrams, Carol Johnson (Eric), James Abrams (Linda), and Matthew Abrams (Trish); his grandchildren, Joshua, Zachary (Meghan), Caroline, Kathleen, Christopher, Ethan, Theresa, Kimberly, and Tyler; and great granddaughter, Averly.
Joe was welcomed into this world March 24, 1932, and grew up in Philadelphia. On Oct. 24, 1953, Joe married his childhood sweetheart, Carol. In 2018, the couple celebrated 65 years of marriage, and a total of 71 years of eternal love.
Family was the most important thing in his life, they brought so much happiness and laughter. Mr. Abrams also brought lots of love and laughter into his peers and loved ones. He was always remembered as a loving, kind soul, and more importantly, a funny person. Joe was a very religious and prayerful man. He was a retired Eucharistic minister. He was kind and generous man. Apart from his family and religion, Joe had an immense passion for music. Throughout his life, Joe played the trombone, accordion, bass fiddle, organ, and saxophone. However, he is most known for his musical ability and love for the banjo. His passion for the banjo lead him to start his own musical group known as, "Joe Abrams and the Original Banjoliers." Joe was a Gold-Card Member of the Ferko String Band for more than 53 years. He organized a group of men from Ferko to play under the name The Dirty Dozen where they marched in the Haddonfield Fourth of July parade for many years. He also is a retired member of the Riverside String Band and the Gloucester City Old Timers String Band.
A viewing will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday June 11, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington, NJ 08016. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 223 E. Union St., Burlington. Entombment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through the funeral home Web site listed below.
Page Funeral Home,
Burlington
www.pagefuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 9, 2019