Joseph Applegate Jr. of Columbus passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home.



Born July 24, 1948, Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Marion (Ducky) Applegate, and his father, Joseph Applegate Sr.



He is survived by his son, Bill Applegate, daughter­in-law, Deanne Applegate; his two granddaughters, Abigail and Allison Applegate; his two sisters, Jean Ward (husband, Bob) and Susan Hoge (husband, Bob); and his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



He was a 1967 graduate of Northern Burlington County Regional High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. He worked at DC Fabricators (formerly De Laval) for the past 46 years, starting in 1973, and continued to work until his passing. He enjoyed working outside in his yard and tinkering around in his garage.



Services will be held privately with a memorial service planned at a later date.



Huber-Moore Funeral Home,



Bordentown, N.J.



