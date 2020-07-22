1/1
Deacon Joseph B. Houston
Deacon Joseph B. Houston of Edgewater Park, N.J. passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was 90.

A celebration of his life limited to family will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at the T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington, N.J., where family and friends may do a walkthrough viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Masks must be worn.

T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington

Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
10:00 AM
T L Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services Llc
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
T L Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services Llc
Funeral services provided by
T L Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services Llc
869 Beverly Rd
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 239-4477
