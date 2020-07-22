Deacon Joseph B. Houston of Edgewater Park, N.J. passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was 90.



A celebration of his life limited to family will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at the T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington, N.J., where family and friends may do a walkthrough viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Masks must be worn.



T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store