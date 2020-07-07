1/1
Joseph B. Trout
Joseph B. Trout of Lumberton passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was 81.

Joe was born and raised in Mount Holly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Doris (Eckert) Trout, and his siblings, Henry, Joyce, Samuel, Jeffrey and Linda.

A beloved husband and devoted father and grandfather, he is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Susan (Boudwin); his brother, William; his children, Joseph Jr., Kenneth and his wife, Meg, and Manda and her husband, Mark; six grandchildren, Scott, Sean, Mary Kate, Dorothy, Jessica, Sarah and their spouses; and six great grandchildren, Scott Jr., Haylee, Brian, Colin, Luke and Willa.

In 1963 Joseph started working for the Cary Chemical Company in Burlington. During the next 43 years and multiple company changes, Joe worked his way to becoming the Plant Superintendent, a position he held until his retirement in 2006. He loved to play basketball, tennis, and most of all he loved to play golf.

Friends and relatives may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday July 8, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060, where a service will be held following the viewing at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at Saint Andrew's Cemetery following the services. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, anyone who attends the viewing and services must wear a mask when entering the funeral home, as well as abide by social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's name to The TLC Foundation, 716 Soquel Ave., Suite A, Santa Cruz, CA 95062.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 7, 2020.
